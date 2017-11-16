Nation & World

Activists praise Trudeau's comments about Duterte crackdown

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 05:39 AM

MANILA, Philippines

An international rights group has praised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for publicly expressing human rights concerns about the Philippine president's deadly crackdown on illegal drugs, saying the "quiet diplomacy" adopted by U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders won't stop the drug killings.

Trudeau said he raised concerns about rights abuses and extrajudicial killings in President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign when he met the Philippine leader in Manila on Tuesday ahead of an annual summit with Southeast Asian counterparts.

Phelim Kine of U.S.-based Human Rights Watch says Trudeau's decision to speak publicly about his comments to Duterte was "deliberate, strategic and principled."

Duterte said Tuesday he was angered and insulted by Trudeau's comments. Trudeau was among 20 heads of state who traveled to Manila for the summit meetings.

