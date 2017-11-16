Japan sends home 3 N. Koreans rescued from capsized boat

In this Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, photo provided by the 9th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, a boat of the Japan Coast Guard approaches a capsized wooden vessel, top, for a rescue operation in the water off Noto peninsula, northern coast of Japan. Three crew members rescued from the capsized boat are North Koreans, and Tokyo is arranging their return home. The area is a rich fishing ground where poachers from North Korea and China have been spotted. 9th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters via AP)