FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds.
FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Indonesian House Speaker Setya Novanto gestures during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 it will declare Novanto a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds. Tatan Syuflana, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Top Indonesia official escapes arrest by anti-graft police

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 11:55 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's anti-graft commission said Thursday it will declare the speaker of parliament a fugitive if he doesn't turn himself in after being accused of involvement in the theft of $170 million of public funds.

Local TV reported that Corruption Eradication Commission officials and paramilitary police went to Setya Novanto's home late Wednesday night in a failed bid to arrest him and were met instead by his wife and lawyer.

Commission spokesman Febri Diansyah said its law enforcement team is still searching for Novanto, who was once hailed by President Donald Trump as one of Indonesia's most powerful men.

"We urge him to surrender," Diansyah said in a text message to The Associated Press. "We'll consider declaring him a fugitive if he is uncooperative."

Anti-corruption police allege that a network of about 80 people, mostly officials and legislators, and several companies used the introduction of a $440 million electronic identity card system in 2011 and 2012 to steal more than a third of the funds.

Novanto, also chairman of the Golkar party, which is part of Indonesia's governing coalition, has denied any wrongdoing.

A Trump admirer, Novanto made an unexpected appearance at a Trump news conference at Trump Tower in New York in September 2015 along with another Indonesian lawmaker, Fadli Zon. Novanto was introduced by Trump as one of Indonesia's most powerful men who would do great things for the U.S.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch thief run off with Salvation Army kettle

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department in Georgia released video Nov. 15 showing a suspect stealing the red kettle from a Salvation Army bell binger.

Watch thief run off with Salvation Army kettle

Watch thief run off with Salvation Army kettle 0:48

Watch thief run off with Salvation Army kettle
Speeding drivers surprised with frozen turkeys instead of tickets 1:28

Speeding drivers surprised with frozen turkeys instead of tickets
Watch: Phoenix City Cam captures meteor light up the night sky 0:29

Watch: Phoenix City Cam captures meteor light up the night sky

View More Video