Kenyan police stand under the rain by a barrier blocking off vehicle and pedestrian access, amid tight security outside the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The Supreme Court is due to hear petitions challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in October's repeat presidential poll, after it previously had nullified Kenyatta's August reelection citing irregularities and illegalities.
Kenyan police stand under the rain by a barrier blocking off vehicle and pedestrian access, amid tight security outside the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The Supreme Court is due to hear petitions challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in October's repeat presidential poll, after it previously had nullified Kenyatta's August reelection citing irregularities and illegalities. Ben Curtis AP Photo
Kenyan police stand under the rain by a barrier blocking off vehicle and pedestrian access, amid tight security outside the Supreme Court in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The Supreme Court is due to hear petitions challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in October's repeat presidential poll, after it previously had nullified Kenyatta's August reelection citing irregularities and illegalities. Ben Curtis AP Photo

Nation & World

Kenya court hears petitions against Kenyatta's re-election

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:42 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's Supreme Court justices are listening to arguments from two petitions seeking to overturn President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in last month's repeat poll.

The court made history when it nullified Kenyatta's re-election in August, citing irregularities and illegalities, and ordered a new vote. Opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted the repeat election, saying electoral reforms had not been made.

Lawyer Benjamin Musyoki, representing politician and petitioner Harun Mwau, argued Wednesday that the electoral commission went against the constitution in failing to ensure that fresh nominations for candidates were held before the Oct 26 repeat election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said

    At least five people are dead, including a suspected gunman said after a series of shootings outside an elementary school and multiple other locations in rural Northern California. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said the suspect was randomly picking targets.

At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said

At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said 3:02

At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said
Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood
Dog takes down suspect being chased by police 1:36

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police

View More Video