Nation & World

2nd Ohio state lawmaker resigns over inappropriate behavior

Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:46 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The second Ohio state lawmaker in a month has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.

State Rep. Wes Goodman, a Cardington Republican, resigned on Wednesday.

Republican House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger says he learned of Goodman's inappropriate behavior Tuesday and confronted him immediately.

No details have been made public about what Goodman's inappropriate behavior entails.

Goodman says in a statement he regrets "actions and choices" that prevent him from carrying out his duties "in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service."

Goodman, a conservative Christian, says he brought personal "struggles" and "trials" into his public life.

Republican state Sen. Clifford Hite resigned Oct. 16 after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him.

Senate Democrats' chief of staff, Michael Premo, resigned Monday over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said

    At least five people are dead, including a suspected gunman said after a series of shootings outside an elementary school and multiple other locations in rural Northern California. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said the suspect was randomly picking targets.

At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said

At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said 3:02

At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said
Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood
Dog takes down suspect being chased by police 1:36

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police

View More Video