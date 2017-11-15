Nation & World

US drone strike in Somalia kills 'several' with al-Shabab

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 7:16 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

The U.S. military says it has carried out a drone strike against al-Shabab in Somalia that killed several extremists.

The U.S. Africa Command says this is the 28th such airstrike this year in Somalia against both the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab and the new but growing presence of Islamic State group fighters.

Wednesday's U.S. military statement says the airstrike was carried out Tuesday evening about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, and occurred in coordination with Somalia's government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said

    At least five people are dead, including a suspected gunman said after a series of shootings outside an elementary school and multiple other locations in rural Northern California. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said the suspect was randomly picking targets.

At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said

At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said 3:02

At least 5 dead in California shootings after suspect randomly picked targets, officials said
Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood
Dog takes down suspect being chased by police 1:36

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police

View More Video