Nation & World

Florida city drops Confederate names from streets

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 7:09 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.

A Florida city has changed the names of three streets named for Confederate generals.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the Hollywood City Commission voted 6-0 on Wednesday to change the names of streets named for Robert E. Lee, Nathan Bedford Forrest and John Bell Hood to Freedom, Hope and Liberty. One commissioner abstained, saying residents on all three streets should have been given a say in the decision.

The streets were named more than 90 years ago when the city was chartered. All three streets extend through the entire city, and two run through a predominantly black neighborhood.

More than 100 people signed up to speak for and against the change at a commission meeting this past summer, and one anti-change protester was arrested when he tried to fight a group of pro-change demonstrators.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch thief run off with Salvation Army kettle

    The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department in Georgia released video Nov. 15 showing a suspect stealing the red kettle from a Salvation Army bell binger.

Watch thief run off with Salvation Army kettle

Watch thief run off with Salvation Army kettle 0:48

Watch thief run off with Salvation Army kettle
Speeding drivers surprised with frozen turkeys instead of tickets 1:28

Speeding drivers surprised with frozen turkeys instead of tickets
Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

View More Video