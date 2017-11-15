A military tank is seen with armed soldiers on the road leading to President Robert Mugabe's office in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets. On Monday, the army commander had threatened to "step in" to calm political tensions over the 93-year-old Mugabe's possible successor.
Nation & World

The Latest: South Africa president urges calm in Zimbabwe

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 4:11 AM

HARARE, Zimbabwe

The Latest on the military takeover in Zimbabwe (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

South African President Jacob Zuma, as leader of the 15-nation Southern African Development Community, has "noted with great concern" the unfolding political situation in neighboring Zimbabwe.

Zuma, in a statement issued from his office Wednesday, called for "restraint and calm" and "expressed hope that developments in Zimbabwe would not lead to unconstitutional changes of government as that would be contrary to both SADC and African Union positions."

Zuma urged all members of the Zimbabwe government and the military to "resolve the political impasse amicably." The South African president said southern Africa's regional body will "closely monitor the situation and remains ready to assist where necessary."

___

9:25 a.m.

In the wake of the military takeover in Zimbabwe, the national police force has recalled all officers on leave. A top police official who insisted on anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press told The Associated Press that all police on leave have been ordered to return to their posts immediately.

___

8:30 a.m.

Zimbabwe's army said Wednesday it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and is securing government offices and patrolling the capital's streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster.

The night's action triggered speculation of a coup, but the military's supporters praised it as a "bloodless correction."

Overnight three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets.

The military actions appear to put the army in control of the country.

