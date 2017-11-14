Nation & World

Pence's short trip to NFL game cost Indianapolis police $14K

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 2:48 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Vice President Mike Pence's attendance at an NFL game that he quickly left after a national anthem protest cost Indianapolis about $14,000 in police overtime and other costs.

The figures were released Tuesday by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The left-leaning policy group sought details about expenses surrounding Pence's Oct. 8 trip. It found that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's costs included nearly $11,500 in overtime for tactical and traffic officers.

The group says Pence inappropriately used taxpayer money for a political stunt.

The former Indiana governor left the Indianapolis Colts game when about a dozen San Francisco 49ers players took a knee during the anthem. Pence later tweeted he wouldn't dignify an event that disrespected the flag.

A Pence spokeswoman didn't immediately reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

