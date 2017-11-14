Nation & World

Iraqi Kurds seek talks after federal court bars secession

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:34 AM

BAGHDAD

Iraq's self-ruled Kurdish region says a federal court ruling that bars secession "must become a basis" for dialogue with the central government following September's divisive independence referendum.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Kurdish regional government says "we respect" the Nov. 6 decision by the Supreme Federal Court, an indication they may be willing to back down in the standoff with Baghdad.

More than 90 percent of voters approved independence in the non-binding referendum, which was rejected by Iraq's central government and its neighbors. In the wake of the vote, Iraqi federal forces seized the northern city of Kirkuk and other disputed areas from the Kurds.

Baghdad has said the Kurds must annul the vote before any negotiations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

    Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood
Dog takes down suspect being chased by police 1:36

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police
Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas 0:46

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas

View More Video