Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign

This image of Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account shows a series of direct messages he received from the Twitter account behind the WikiLeaks website, including his responses to the communications, which he posted on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. The direct messages had been turned over to congressional committees investigating Russian intervention in the 2016 election and if there were any links to Donald Trump's campaign. Trump Jr.'s release of the messages on Twitter came hours after The Atlantic first reported them. Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account via AP)