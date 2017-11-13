Nation & World

Attorneys: Topeka seeks to limit access to shooting video

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 5:30 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

Lawyers for the family of a black Topeka man fatally shot by police say the city is trying to prevent his parents from viewing officers' body camera footage.

Attorney Gillian Cassell-Stiga said Monday that the city initially agreed to allow Dominque White's parents to see the body camera footage. But she said the city later said Kansas law allows it be viewed only by White's four children, who range in age from 3 to 13.

Cassell-Stiga called that position "entirely ridiculous."

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said Kansas law allows parents to view footage when a minor is the subject. Also heirs or estate administrators can view footage involving someone who has died. She said talks with the family are ongoing.

The 30-year-old White was shot Sept. 28 by two still-unidentified officers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

    Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood
Dog takes down suspect being chased by police 1:36

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police
Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas 0:46

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas

View More Video