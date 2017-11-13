Nation & World

New Russia probe details likely to dominate Sessions hearing

Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:37 PM

WASHINGTON

Attorney General Jeff Sessions returns to Capitol Hill this week amid growing evidence of contacts between Russians and associates of President Donald Trump.

He's bracing for an onslaught of questions about how much he knew of that outreach during last year's White House campaign.

The appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday follows a guilty plea from one campaign aide who served on a foreign policy council that Sessions chaired, as well as statements from another adviser that he'd alerted Sessions about an upcoming trip to Russia.

Those details complicate Sessions' effort to downplay knowledge of the campaign's foreign contacts.

Democratic lawmakers who already contended the Republican attorney general had not been forthcoming with them have signaled that questions about the new revelations are likely to dominate the hearing.

