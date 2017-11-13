Nation & World

Prosecutor: Police shoot vehicle to stop it, killing driver

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 5:30 PM

FALL RIVER, Mass.

Massachusetts authorities say a police officer responding to a report of possible gunfire fired shots at a vehicle to stop it from leaving, killing the driver.

The Bristol County district attorney's office says Fall River police saw several vehicles leaving the area after arriving at the scene Sunday night.

Authorities say the officer shot at a car to keep it from leaving. The 19-year-old driver, Larry Ruiz-Barreto, of New Bedford, was struck and died. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Several minutes later, police responded to a disturbance at the hospital and arrested five people on disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges. Police say the shooting and the hospital disturbance are connected.

The defendants were relatives of Barreto. They were arraigned Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

    Survivors of sexual assault gave speeches during the #MeToo march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, November 12, a response to the recent string of sexual assault allegations in the entertainment industry. On Hollywood Boulevard, a podium was set up and women spoke out against the issue of sexual violence and shared their own stories. March organizer Brenda Gutierrez said in her opening speech. “We are survivors, we are warriors and we will not stop until there’s a change.”

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood 1:06

Sexual assault survivors talk about speaking out at MeToo March in Hollywood
Dog takes down suspect being chased by police 1:36

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police
Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas 0:46

Apartment floor collapses during student party in Denton, Texas

View More Video