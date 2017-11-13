Nation & World

Sudan's president, wanted by the ICC, visits Uganda

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:32 AM

KAMPALA, Uganda

Sudan's president, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, arrived in Uganda Monday on a two-day official visit.

As a signatory to the treaty that created the ICC, Uganda has an obligation to arrest Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan's Darfur region.

But Uganda's government says the Sudanese leader is immune from arrest as a head of state.

Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that during al-Bashir's visit "areas of cooperation will be discussed, including trade and investment, agriculture, regional peace and security as well as international matters of mutual interest."

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has led criticism of the ICC, calling it "useless" during his inauguration in May 2016, an event that al-Bashir attended.

