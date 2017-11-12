FILE - In this March 4, 2010 file photo, Anthony Kirkland appears in the Hamilton County Common Pleas courtroom in Cincinnati. The attorneys representing Kirkland, a convicted Ohio serial killer, have quit because they say he discussed his case with another attorney and they cannot ethically represent him. The judge says he will appoint new defense attorneys and Kirkland will return to court in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, after they made the request Thursday.
Nation & World

Lawyers for convicted Ohio serial killer quit case

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 11:22 PM

CINCINNATI

The attorneys representing convicted Ohio serial killer Anthony Kirkland have quit because they say he discussed his case with another attorney and they cannot ethically represent him.

The judge says he will appoint new defense attorneys and Kirkland will return to court in Cincinnati Monday after they made the request Thursday.

WCPO-TV reports the attorneys requested removal after Kirkland was told by an attorney in the state Public Defender's Office that they were trying to get them taken off the case.

Prosecutor Joe Deters says he's angry someone interfered in the case.

Kirkland was convicted of murder in 2010 in the deaths of two Cincinnati teens. He also pleaded guilty to killing two other women.

He appealed, and the Ohio Supreme Court ruled he should get a new sentencing hearing.

