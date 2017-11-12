Nation & World

Bannon appeals to Jews to join war on GOP establishment

Associated Press

November 12, 2017 8:47 PM

NEW YORK

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist on Sunday called on American Jews to join his war on the Republican establishment.

Steve Bannon appealed to the Zionist Organization of America to "work as partners" in his crusade against GOP leaders he blames for blocking Trump's agenda. Bannon delivered the fiery address at the organization's annual awards dinner in New York, with several current and former Trump staffers in attendance.

"We're leading an insurgency movement against the Republican establishment," Bannon charged, blaming his adversaries in the establishment for playing games.

"That's how you get the Iran deal," he continued. "That's how we still allow the American government to finance people that have blood on their hands of innocent Jewish civilians."

The Zionist Organization of America has largely embraced Bannon, while other Jewish leaders have raised concerns about him and the news outlet he runs, Breitbart News, which is popular among some white supremacists, anti-Semites and others who identify with the so-called alt-right movement.

Bannon, who left the White House in August, is now trying to raise money to defeat several sitting Republican senators he says are blocking Trump's agenda in Washington.

"President Trump needs our back," he declared. "We're a nation at war. This war is only going to be won if we bind together and work as partners."

