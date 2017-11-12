Human rights group accuses Guatemalan courts of delays

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, Guatemala's former President Otto Perez Molina, photographed through a window, sits in court for a third hearing on corruption allegations that led him to resign, in Guatemala City. A Human Rights Watch report published on Sunday, Nov. 12 2017, says that Guatemala's judicial system is putting its ongoing fight against corruption in jeopardy, as in the the case against Perez Molina. Esteban Felix, File AP Photo