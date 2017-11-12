Nation & World

US, Niger teams visit site to learn about soldiers' ambush

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 2:31 PM

DAKAR, Senegal

The U.S. Africa Command says it has sent a joint team with the Niger military to the village of Tongo Tongo to investigate the Oct. 4 attack by extremists that left four American and four Nigerien soldiers dead.

AFRICOM said Sunday that the on-site investigation is part of a wider review across the U.S., Africa and Europe and by multiple agencies to determine how the attack took place.

The U.S. command team is interviewing residents around Tonga Tonga, visiting relevant areas and retracing steps taken before the ambush.

The Pentagon has said its investigation won't be finished until at least January.

Questions have arisen over whether the soldiers' commando unit was carrying out its assigned mission when it was ambushed about 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Niamey.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

    The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings
Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft 0:39

Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

View More Video