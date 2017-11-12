Nation & World

Indonesian police shoot dead 2 men in police station attack

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:37 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesian police say they have fatally shot two men suspected of burning down a remote police station on Sumatra island.

National police spokesman Rikwanto says the suspects were killed early Sunday in the West Sumatra district of Dharmasraya. The fire had totally destroyed the main building of the Dharmasraya police station.

Police surrounded the area following information from firefighters who spotted the suspects. Rikwanto, who uses a single name, said police opened fire when the men resisted and ignored warning shots.

He says police confiscated bows and arrows, bayonets, a knife and a handwritten message with militant content from one of the suspects.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft

    Surveillance video from the Sherbrooke Hotel, in South Beach, Florida, captured the moment three women in bikinis attacked a store manager who tried to confront them after they allegedly stole merchandise from his store in October.

Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft

Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft 0:39

Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas 1:43

Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas

View More Video