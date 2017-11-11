France's President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops during the Armistice Day ceremonies marking the end of World War I, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
France's President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops during the Armistice Day ceremonies marking the end of World War I, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Thibault Camus, Pool AP Photo
France's President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops during the Armistice Day ceremonies marking the end of World War I, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Thibault Camus, Pool AP Photo

Nation & World

President Macron of France solemnly marks Armistice Day

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 6:47 AM

PARIS

Emmanuel Macron cut a solemn figure on Paris' Champs-Elysees as he commemorated his first Armistice Day as French president — marking the end of combat during World War I.

During Saturday's events, Macron paid homage to the wartime French Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau by laying a wreath at his statue on the famed avenue. Clemenceau was a key architect of peace between the great powers.

Macron then inspected the troops and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe.

Former French Presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande also attended the ceremony, which attracted crowds despite the drizzle.

Next year France will host a grand Armistice centenary, marking 100 years since the war's end in 1918 with envoys from 80 nations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft

    Surveillance video from the Sherbrooke Hotel, in South Beach, Florida, captured the moment three women in bikinis attacked a store manager who tried to confront them after they allegedly stole merchandise from his store in October.

Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft

Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft 0:39

Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas 1:43

Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas

View More Video