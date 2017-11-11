Nation & World

EU chief Tusk joins Polish independence day celebrations

Associated Press

November 11, 2017 8:02 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Flags fluttered across Poland on Saturday as the nation celebrated Independence Day, which marks the country's regaining of its sovereignty at the end of World War I after being wiped off the map for more than a century.

Donald Tusk, the European Council president and former prime minister of Poland, joined celebrations in his homeland, and television news presenters wore white and red pins — the colors of the national flag — to mark the nation's rebirth in 1918.

President Andrzej Duda oversaw ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, walking past a military guard before the raising of the flags and cannon salutes. After delivering a speech he took part in a wreath-laying ceremony, praying and crossing himself at the monument to all unknown soldiers killed fighting for the country.

Tusk, who attended at Duda's invitation, also paid his respects at the monument.

Poland regained nationhood as part of the international settlement that ended WWI, after 123 years of partition by the Russian Empire, Prussia and the Habsburg Empire.

Ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynsk noted that Poland has not been fully independent in the years since 1918, a reference to Germany's occupation during World War II and the decades spent under Moscow's direction during the Cold War.

Still, he said: "The Polish state was internationally recognized the whole time and that is a great achievement."

Several marches were expected later in the day, including one by an anti-government group and a far-right march which has become the largest such event in Europe in recent years. Some Poles are unhappy about how the far-right event has tended to overshadow the official state observances and other patriotic events.

