Electronic filing coming to the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is taking another step into the electronic age, making new legal filings available online starting Monday.
But don't think that means the high court is all in when it comes to other types of modern communication, such as livestreaming audio or video of its sessions.
This latest updating of court procedures provides an electronic filing system that is free and easily accessible to the public.
Until now, lawyers have not been required to submit their filings to the court electronically. Beginning Monday, those documents should appear quickly on the court's website.
People who can't afford to pay court costs will be allowed to file paper copies, which Supreme Court employees will scan and post online.
