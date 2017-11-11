FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Court is making new legal filings available online starting Monday, years behind the rest of the federal court system. It’s a big step forward for an institution that has sometimes had just a glancing familiarity with technology.
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Court is making new legal filings available online starting Monday, years behind the rest of the federal court system. It’s a big step forward for an institution that has sometimes had just a glancing familiarity with technology. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. The Supreme Court is making new legal filings available online starting Monday, years behind the rest of the federal court system. It’s a big step forward for an institution that has sometimes had just a glancing familiarity with technology. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Electronic filing coming to the Supreme Court

Associated Press

November 11, 2017 1:41 AM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court is taking another step into the electronic age, making new legal filings available online starting Monday.

But don't think that means the high court is all in when it comes to other types of modern communication, such as livestreaming audio or video of its sessions.

This latest updating of court procedures provides an electronic filing system that is free and easily accessible to the public.

Until now, lawyers have not been required to submit their filings to the court electronically. Beginning Monday, those documents should appear quickly on the court's website.

People who can't afford to pay court costs will be allowed to file paper copies, which Supreme Court employees will scan and post online.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft

    Surveillance video from the Sherbrooke Hotel, in South Beach, Florida, captured the moment three women in bikinis attacked a store manager who tried to confront them after they allegedly stole merchandise from his store in October.

Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft

Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft 0:39

Watch: Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas 1:43

Pennsylvania spruce traveling to Rockefeller Center for Christmas

View More Video