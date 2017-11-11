FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. According to a Washington Post story Nov. 9, an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14.
Nation & World

Some GOP political operatives fear Moore could lose race

Associated Press

November 11, 2017 1:35 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Longtime Republican political operatives are fearful that the GOP might lose one of its Senate seats in Alabama in spite of Roy Moore's denials that he had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl several decades ago.

The Senate GOP's campaign arm formally ended its fundraising agreement with Moore just a month before the Dec. 12 special election.

The party's presidential nominee in 2012, Mitt Romney, called for Moore to drop out of the race. And two Republican senators, Utah's Mike Lee and Montana's Steve Daines, withdrew their endorsements.

Other Republicans officials have called for Moore to leave the race if the allegations are true. But Moore continues to say they are not true, though he did not rule out dating teenage girls when he was in his early 30s.

