Trump opposition inspires Dem focus on statehouse wins

Danica Roem, center, a Democrat who ran for Virginia's House of Delegates against GOP incumbent Robert Marshall, is greeted by supporters as she prepares to give her victory speech Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Manassas, Va. Roem, a former journalist, is set to make history as the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature in the United States. The Washington Post via AP Jahi Chikwendiu