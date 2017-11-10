Nation & World

Pakistan allows Indian spy's wife to meet with him

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 10:54 PM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says Islamabad on "humanitarian grounds" has allowed the wife of an Indian naval officer who faces death penalty for espionage and sabotage to meet with him.

In a statement late Friday, the ministry said Pakistan has informed the Indian High Commission about its decision.

The development came months after the wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav requested Pakistan to allow her to meet with him.

Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 and has been convicted and sentenced to death by a military tribunal.

Pakistan says Jadhav was working for the Indian spy agency, called RAW.

Jadhav in a mercy petition has asked Pakistan to spare his life, but authorities have not taken any final decision yet.

