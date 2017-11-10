State Police head retires amid criticism of altered report

FILE - In this May 18, 2016 file photo, Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard D. McKeon attends the arraignment in Superior Court in Worcester, Mass., of David Njuguna, who had been charged in the death of Trooper Thomas Clardy. On Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, McKeon announced his retirement in an email to troopers days after he was accused of ordering a trooper to alter a police report after arresting a judge's daughter in Worcester on Oct. 16. McKeon's retirement is effective Nov. 17. The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File Christopher Evans