Police congregate on a highway on a ramp near the Providence Place Mall amid reports of a shooting, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Providence, R.I.
Nation & World

The Latest: Chief defends use of force in highway shooting

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 10:08 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Latest on a deadly police shooting on a busy highway in Rhode Island (all times local):

11 a.m.

The police chief in Providence is defending his officers' use of force in a morning shooting on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

Several officers were chasing a white pickup truck with two people inside when the shooting happened Thursday. One man was killed and a woman was injured.

WFXT-TV reports Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements says several officers on scene received enough of a threat to use that type of force.

Clements says the truck driver was behaving so aggressively, he was causing a huge public safety risk and several people were in danger.

Police found no weapons in the truck. A witness told news outlets the driver was boxed in on the road and slammed into cars behind him and in front of him as officers surrounded the truck.

8:30 a.m.

Authorities say no weapons were found in a white pickup truck involved in a deadly police shooting on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare tells WPRI-TV that some of the officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting, which happened Thursday around 10:45 a.m. on a jam-packed section of road where two highways merge alongside the city's downtown.

Pare said they are now reviewing the footage. He says nine or 10 officers fired their weapons.

Police haven't released the identity of the man killed or female passenger injured.

A witness who filmed the shooting from a neighboring on-ramp told news outlets that the driver was boxed in on the road and slammed into cars behind him and in front of him as officers surrounded it.

