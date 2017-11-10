The Latest: Nobel-winning group head speaks at nuke meeting

Executive Director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons Beatrice Fihn, right, talks with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin on the occasion of a conference on nuclear disarmament, at the Vatican, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. The Vatican hosted Nobel laureates, U.N. and NATO officials and a handful of nuclear powers at a conference aimed at galvanizing support for a global shift from the Cold War era policy of nuclear deterrence to one of total nuclear disarmament. Andrew Medichini AP Photo