In this March 14, 2017 photo, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark A. Dupree, Sr. speaks at a news conference in Kansas City, Kan. After asking in October that charges against Lamonte McIntyre, convicted in a 1994 double murder, be dismissed because of "manifest injustice," Dupree is establishing a conviction integrity unit within his office. He is also calling for an investigation into the now retired white police detective Roger Golubski that led the investigation against McIntyre who was imprisoned for 23 years on the conviction.
Kansas prosecutor wants help investigating former detective

Associated Press

November 10, 2017 12:41 AM

WICHITA, Kan.

A Kansas prosecutor has asked for help in investigating a retired white police detective accused of preying on black women for sex over decades and pursuing the wrongful murder conviction of the son of one of the women.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Wednesday that he is also establishing early next year a conviction integrity unit within his office to identify false convictions.

Dupree is the first black elected district attorney in Kansas.

He requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the bureau says "discussions are currently occurring on how best to proceed."

Dupree shocked those attending an Oct. 13 hearing in saying there had been "manifest injustice" in the conviction of Lamonte McIntyre for a 1994 double murder when he was a teenager.

