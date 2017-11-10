Australia predicts conflict between asylum seekers, police

In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 image supplied by Hass Hassaballa, asylum seekers sit on the ground as they refuse to leave the Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea. An Australian minister on Friday, Nov. 10 predicted a conflict between Papua New Guinea police and hundreds of asylum seekers who have refused to leave a decommissioned immigration camp where many hold out hope of resettling in the United States. Hass Hassaballa via AP)