  Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene

    A woman not wearing pants crashed her SUV near the scene of the fire in Toledo, Ohio. She attempted to flee the scene of the crash. Video courtesy of WTVG - Toledo, Ohio.

Nation & World

Video shows woman in underwear crashing SUV at fire scene, then running away

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 09, 2017 10:18 AM

A woman not wearing pants drove into a porch near where firefighters were fighting a blaze, reports WTVG, an ABC affiliate in Ohio.

The incident took place in Toledo Wednesday night and was recorded by a journalist.

The video shows a woman crashing into a porch of a home next door to an active fire scene. The vehicle does not appear to strike any of the firefighters standing nearby.

After striking the porch, the woman attempts to run away along the sidewalk as one person chases her. She appears to stumble and fall into the street, and then she is led away by firefighters and attended to in an emergency vehicle.

She is not wearing pants but is wearing underwear, according to WTVG, which blurred her lower half.

Witnesses told a WTVG journalist that just before the camera began recording, the woman in her white SUV was seen “flying down the street, jumping the curb and taking out a stop sign.”

Albert Welch told WTVG that he heard screeching and then “a lady come barreling down the road, hittin’ fire trucks, takin’ out street signs. It was a very scary moment.”

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, WTVG reported.

It is unclear if there were any injuries and if the woman will face criminal charges.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

