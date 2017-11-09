Video shows woman in underwear crashing SUV at fire scene, then running away

A woman not wearing pants drove into a porch near where firefighters were fighting a blaze, reports WTVG, an ABC affiliate in Ohio.
The incident took place in Toledo Wednesday night and was recorded by a journalist.
The video shows a woman crashing into a porch of a home next door to an active fire scene. The vehicle does not appear to strike any of the firefighters standing nearby.
After striking the porch, the woman attempts to run away along the sidewalk as one person chases her. She appears to stumble and fall into the street, and then she is led away by firefighters and attended to in an emergency vehicle.
She is not wearing pants but is wearing underwear, according to WTVG, which blurred her lower half.
VIDEO: Woman not wearing pants crashes SUV into home next to house fire, tries to run. FULL STORY: https://t.co/Q2f37zI0DK pic.twitter.com/SxVaKKXucO— Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) November 9, 2017
Witnesses told a WTVG journalist that just before the camera began recording, the woman in her white SUV was seen “flying down the street, jumping the curb and taking out a stop sign.”
Albert Welch told WTVG that he heard screeching and then “a lady come barreling down the road, hittin’ fire trucks, takin’ out street signs. It was a very scary moment.”
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, WTVG reported.
It is unclear if there were any injuries and if the woman will face criminal charges.
