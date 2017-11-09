Nation & World

South African intelligence agency moves against journalist

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 8:40 AM

JOHANNESBURG

South African media say an investigative journalist faces legal action by the country's intelligence service after publishing a book that alleges the agency wasted tens of millions of dollars because of corruption and mismanagement.

State Security Agency spokesman Brian Dube was quoted by the eNCA.com news outlet on Thursday as saying "we have laid charges" against Jacques Pauw, author of "The President's Keepers."

Dube says the complaint was filed at a police station in the capital, Pretoria. Without elaborating, Dube says Pauw has violated parts of the Intelligence Services Act.

Pauw says in his book that alleged corruption at the intelligence agency occurred under President Jacob Zuma, who has been engulfed in scandals. The subtitle on the book's cover says: "Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison."

