International court opens probe into Burundi deadly violence

FILE - This is a Tuesday April 28, 2015 file photo of Burundi riot police detain a man suspected of throwing stones during clashes in the Musaga district of Bujumbura, Burundi. International Criminal Court judges Thursday Nov. 9, 2017, authorized an investigation into allegations of crimes including murder, rape and torture in Burundi. They announced the decision shortly after the East African nation became the first to formally quit the court. AP Photo