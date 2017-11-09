Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. The royal couple have begun a two-day visit to the smog-choked Indian capital aimed at strengthening ties with India ahead of a gathering of leaders from Commonwealth nations next April in London.
British royal couple miss school visit in smog-hit New Delhi

November 09, 2017 5:39 AM

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have canceled a visit to a school in the smog-choked Indian capital as authorities announced a slew of new measures to combat the crippling air pollution that has engulfed the city.

New Delhi authorities closed schools to protect children from the soaring air pollution. Charles and Camilla, however, carried out the rest of their engagements Thursday.

They arrived in India on Wednesday for a two-day visit. New Delhi is the last stop on the royal couple's 11-day Asian tour, with earlier visits to Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

The government's air quality index remained in the "severe" category for a third day.

