United States Sen. Bernie Sanders waves after speaking at the University of Toronto during an event called "What the U.S. Can Learn from Canadian Health Care," in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Mark Blinch
Democrat leader urges activists to stay politically involved

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 8:03 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

The deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee says if his party is to revitalize itself activists must become regular fixtures in their communities, and not just become active politically during elections.

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, of Minnesota, made the comments Thursday during a fundraiser for the Vermont Democratic Party in Burlington.

Ellison appeared at the event with the state's independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and many of the state's Democratic faithful, who Ellison was urging to action.

He says a key to Democrats' success in elections across the U.S. on Tuesday was the party's "massive investment in the doors."

Ellison says that while many candidates spent money on traditional advertising, 100 percent of the money spent by the DNC was "on the ground" for get-out-the-vote efforts.

