More Videos

4:20 All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

4:20 All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

0:27 Watch as a Hawaiian Airlines flight catches fire while landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

2:56 Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

0:21 Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

0:34 Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera

0:53 Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck

0:45 Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

2:29 Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

0:40 After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series