Flames on a plane — Hawaiian Airlines engine catches fire during landing

A frightening light show caught the attention of air travelers inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport late Tuesday.
They looked out onto the runway to see an arriving Hawaiian Airlines plane catch fire.
Several bystanders tweeted about the flaring flames.
Air traffic control noticed a fire in the left engine, airport spokesman Perry Cooper said. Cooper said the pilots were notified and the fire was extinguished as the plane taxied.
Jason Grisham was waiting for his flight when he heard a noise that sounded like tires popping. “Then all of a sudden the fire ignited and started shooting out,” he said in a Twitter message.
The flight was a ferry with just crew and no passengers. It was being moved from Paine Field in Everett, Wash., to the Sea-Tac airport. The aircraft was towed to a hangar for an investigation.
