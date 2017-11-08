Flames on a plane — Hawaiian Airlines engine catches fire during landing

More Videos

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

Pause
All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

Watch as a Hawaiian Airlines flight catches fire while landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport 0:27

Watch as a Hawaiian Airlines flight catches fire while landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp 2:12

KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis 1:15

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

  • Watch as a Hawaiian Airlines flight catches fire while landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

    A frightening light show caught the attention of air travelers inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport late Tuesday. They looked out onto the runway to see an arriving Hawaiian Airlines plane catch fire. Video courtesy of @jasonavbc/Twitter.

A frightening light show caught the attention of air travelers inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport late Tuesday. They looked out onto the runway to see an arriving Hawaiian Airlines plane catch fire. Video courtesy of @jasonavbc/Twitter. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
A frightening light show caught the attention of air travelers inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport late Tuesday. They looked out onto the runway to see an arriving Hawaiian Airlines plane catch fire. Video courtesy of @jasonavbc/Twitter. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Nation & World

Flames on a plane — Hawaiian Airlines engine catches fire during landing

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 08, 2017 1:20 PM

A frightening light show caught the attention of air travelers inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport late Tuesday.

They looked out onto the runway to see an arriving Hawaiian Airlines plane catch fire.

Several bystanders tweeted about the flaring flames.

Air traffic control noticed a fire in the left engine, airport spokesman Perry Cooper said. Cooper said the pilots were notified and the fire was extinguished as the plane taxied.

Jason Grisham was waiting for his flight when he heard a noise that sounded like tires popping. “Then all of a sudden the fire ignited and started shooting out,” he said in a Twitter message.

The flight was a ferry with just crew and no passengers. It was being moved from Paine Field in Everett, Wash., to the Sea-Tac airport. The aircraft was towed to a hangar for an investigation.

Other Twitter users posted about the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

Pause
All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 4:20

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

Watch as a Hawaiian Airlines flight catches fire while landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport 0:27

Watch as a Hawaiian Airlines flight catches fire while landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp 2:12

KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis 1:15

Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy 3:23

Kansas City voters approve single terminal at KCI and Mayor Sly James is happy

  • All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

    Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty on Wednesday at the Richard J. Daley Center in Chicago. He shook hands, signed books and thanked people for serving.

All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago

View More Video