Flames on a plane — Hawaiian Airlines engine catches fire during landing

Watch as a Hawaiian Airlines flight catches fire while landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport A frightening light show caught the attention of air travelers inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport late Tuesday. They looked out onto the runway to see an arriving Hawaiian Airlines plane catch fire. Video courtesy of @jasonavbc/Twitter. A frightening light show caught the attention of air travelers inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport late Tuesday. They looked out onto the runway to see an arriving Hawaiian Airlines plane catch fire. Video courtesy of @jasonavbc/Twitter. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

