The Latest: Zimbabwe war vets 'expel' Mugabe as their leader

Zimbabwe's fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa is seen at the Heroes Acre in Harare in this Wednesday, Nov., 1, 2017 photo. Zimbabwe's president said Wednesday he fired his deputy and longtime ally for scheming to take power, including by consulting witch doctors, while Emmerson Mnangagwa said he has left the country after "incessant threats" to him and his family. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo