Andrea Jenkins hugs a supporter as she won the Minneapolis Ward 8: Council Member race in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Andrea Jenkins hugs a supporter as she won the Minneapolis Ward 8: Council Member race in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Star Tribune via AP Carlos Gonzalez
Andrea Jenkins hugs a supporter as she won the Minneapolis Ward 8: Council Member race in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Star Tribune via AP Carlos Gonzalez

Nation & World

Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council

Associated Press

November 08, 2017 10:16 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minneapolis has elected a black transgender woman to its city council, another national first in what advocacy groups have described as a banner night for transgender people in public office.

Andrea Jenkins easily won the race Tuesday for an open seat in south Minneapolis, with roughly 73 percent of the vote. Jenkins, a 56-year-old poet and historian who transitioned in her 30s, spent years as a policy aide to two previous council members in the same ward.

She won the same night that Danica Roem became the nation's first openly transgender state lawmaker by winning a Virginia statehouse seat. Roem soundly defeated Bob Marshall, a longtime Republican delegate who sponsored legislation that would have restricted transgender bathroom use and who called himself the state's "chief homophobe."

Jenkins was not immediately available for comment.

Victory Fund, a group that advocates for LGBT candidates, called Jenkins the first openly transgender woman elected to the city council of a major U.S. city.

"Americans are growing increasingly aware of trans equality and people, and this win will surely inspire other trans people to run for office and further inclusion in their communities," group president Aisha Moodie-Mills said in a statement.

Jenkins' victory set a new bar for transgender politicians in a region where the community has been visible for decades.

In neighboring St. Paul, Susan Kimberly ran unsuccessfully for a second term on the city council in the '90s after serving a single term starting in 1974 — then as Bob Sylvester. She also unsuccessfully ran for the local county commission, but was later chosen by then-mayor Norm Coleman, a Republican, to serve as St. Paul's deputy mayor.

And Jenkins wasn't the only person on the ballot in Minneapolis Tuesday. Phillipe Cunningham ran to unseat the city's longtime council president. The results of that election were still too close to call Wednesday morning, due to Minneapolis' instant-runoff voting system.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

    When you were a kid, did you ever try to catch snowflakes on your tongue? Well, Gracie from Colorado likes to do it as well and looks so cute doing it. Video courtesy of Kelsey Campagnola.

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues 0:21

Even dogs enjoy catching snowflakes on their tongues

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera 0:34

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video