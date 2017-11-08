Nation & World

Austrian police find 400,000 ecstasy tablets worth millions

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 11:19 AM

VIENNA

Austrian government officials say that police and customs officials have found 400,000 ecstasy tablets worth millions of euros in a truck headed to Istanbul from Amsterdam and the driver is in custody.

Andrea Doczy of the Finance Ministry says the street value of the haul is 4 million euros (about $4.64 million). She said Wednesday the drugs were found Oct. 31 during searches at a truck terminal near the city of Wels, in Upper Austria province.

She says the pills were hidden behind a load of kitchen appliances in five barrels, two boxes and a tote bag.

The Turkish driver says he was paid 10,000 euros ($11,590) to transport the drugs to Turkey. Doczy says an accomplice in Germany has also been arrested and the search continues for other suspects.

