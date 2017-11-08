UK Cabinet minister under fire over secret Israel meetings

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel reacts to a question from the media as she arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Running for election mere months ago, British Prime Minister Theresa May's slogan was "strong and stable government." The phrase sounds cruelly ironic now, with several senior members of May's Cabinet under fire for missteps or under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The latest bad news came when it emerged this week that International Development Secretary Priti Patel held 12 meetings with Israeli groups and officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while she was on vacation in the country in August - and that she hadn't told the prime minister or colleagues about it. Alastair Grant, file AP Photo