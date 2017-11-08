AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Carnage at small-town Texas church claimed 8 children
LA VERNIA, Texas (AP) — By the time Paul Brunner rolled up in his ambulance to the worst mass shooting in Texas history, the First Baptist Church was a chaotic triage scene. Parents cried and kids screamed, and nearly all the victims appeared to have been hit more than once.
Two of the first four patients the burly volunteer medic loaded into ambulances were children.
"Our inclination is to protect children. The thing is, that wasn't his inclination," Brunner said, referring to the gunman. "He wasn't separating going, 'I'm not going to hurt the kids. I'm going to go after whatever adults wronged me.'"
When gunfire tore through the church in tiny Sutherland Springs, killing more than two dozen people, the bullets claimed eight children and teenagers who were sitting through Sunday services with their families. It was the largest number of children killed in a mass shooting since 20 died at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
Like that massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, the fact that the assailant slaughtered defenseless children compounded the anguish. Nearby schools quickly added grief counselors.
___
Pomp and pageantry for Trump in Beijing before tough talks
BEIJING (AP) — China rolled out the red carpet for President Donald Trump on Thursday, treating him to an elaborate welcome ceremony on the plaza outside the Great Hall of the People before the leaders turned to their private talks.
Trump looked on approvingly as a Chinese honor guard played the national anthems of both countries, cannons boomed and soldiers marched. He clapped and smiled as children waving U.S. and Chinese flags and flowers screamed and jumped wildly.
But thorny issues await Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping behind closed doors, including potential tensions over trade and China's willingness to put the squeeze on North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.
Before arriving, Trump delivered a stern message to Beijing, using an address to the National Assembly in South Korea to call on nations to confront the North.
"All responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea," Trump said. "You cannot support, you cannot supply, you cannot accept."
___
Gleeful Democrats see political wave; GOP says not so fast
NEW YORK (AP) — Jubilant Democrats across America are declaring their big election victories in Virginia and New Jersey — their first of the young Trump era — mark the beginning of an anti-Trump surge that could re-shape the balance of power in Congress in 2018. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says he can "smell a wave coming."
Not so fast, Republicans said Wednesday. But they acknowledged that setbacks in Virginia, New Jersey and elsewhere on Tuesday created new urgency for the GOP to fulfill its list of campaign promises before voters head back to the polls next year. They, along with President Donald Trump, have failed to demolish "Obamacare" and now are straining to approve a far-reaching tax overhaul despite controlling the White House and both houses of Congress.
"If anything, this just puts more pressure on making sure we follow through," House Speaker Paul Ryan said at an event hosted by the Washington Examiner. He added, "I think it simply means we've got to deliver."
Whether the president's party delivers or not, there is clear cause for concern for a Republican Party that would lose its House majority if Democrats gained 24 seats next fall.
Tuesday's results left little doubt that Trump's dismal approval ratings can drag down Republican allies, particularly those serving in states he lost last November. And even if his ratings show signs of improvement, history suggests that the first midterm elections for any new president often lead to major gains for the opposing party.
___
Democrats get boost from election wins around the country
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats woke up to a big dose of good news Wednesday as they dissected election results from around the country. One year after the surprise election of President Donald Trump, there were plenty of encouraging signs for Democrats trying to travel the road to recovery. Some key election takeaways:
TRUMP RESISTANCE IS REAL
After a series of losses in red-state special elections, Democrats finally had the night they needed to prove the much-discussed "Trump resistance" movement can be an electoral force. They notched a showy win in the Virginia governor's race, where Ralph Northam won by nearly nine points. The New Jersey governor's race was a Democratic blowout. Maine voters approved a Medicaid expansion that was seen as a referendum on former President Barack Obama's health care law. And Manchester, New Hampshire, elected its first Democratic mayor in a decade. Activists emboldened by Trump's victory have long claimed they had the power to change elections. They finally proved it at the ballot box.
TRUMPISM WITHOUT TRUMP DIDN'T PAN OUT
Just before Election Day, former Trump strategist and Breitbart boss Steve Bannon credited Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie of Virginia with rallying behind the president's agenda, saying a perceived boost in the polls was an indication that "Trumpism without Trump can show the way forward." But the opposite may be true. Gillespie may not have fully embraced the president, but he did his part to court Trump voters — including embracing the president's rhetoric on Confederate monuments and kneeling by NFL players during the national anthem. He even received an Election Day boost from Trump himself in the form of robocalls that declared Gillespie "tough on crime and on the border." But it was all for naught, as the lobbyist and former official in President George W. Bush's administration was trounced by Northam.
___
10 Things to Know for Thursday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. WHAT'S INSPIRING DEMOCRATS ACROSS US
The party faithful say their victories in Virginia and New Jersey — their first of the young Trump era — mark the beginning of an anti-Trump wave that could re-shape the balance of power in Congress in 2018.
2. BEHIND SCENES, A SEARCH FOR COMMON GROUND
Trump's two-day visit to China opens with diplomatic niceties, but thorny issues including trade and North Korea await behind closed doors.
___
Trump isolationism allows China to fill Southeast Asia void
BEIJING (AP) — When Chinese leader Xi Jinping said last month that "no country can afford to retreat into self-isolation," he might as well have been talking about Donald Trump as the U.S. president makes his first official visit to Southeast Asia.
As Trump steers his administration's focus inward, China has stepped into what many see as a U.S.-sized void left behind in the region, boosting cooperation on infrastructure, security and trade, flooding eager countries with tourists and offering itself up as a model for developing nations with sometimes dodgy rights records.
China's rise in influence, and the perceived decline of the United States by some in the region, is all the more extraordinary because Beijing has often been seen as an arrogant bully in Southeast Asia, where it is mired in disputes over competing claims in the South China Sea.
Throughout the region, countries have looked at Xi and Trump and found more stability and reassurance from the Chinese president, said Richard Heydarian, a Manila-based Asia specialist and author.
"America is clearly on a downward trajectory in terms of its influence in the region," Heydarian said. "Donald Trump comes in and he sounds even more protectionist than China. So you have a strange, in fact surreal, situation whereby China is now presenting itself as the guardian of the global economic order."
___
Puerto Rico reports increase in overall deaths after storm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The pace of deaths quickened on Puerto Rico immediately after Hurricane Maria — well beyond the number of deaths officially attributed to the Category 4 storm.
Officials in the U.S. territory on Wednesday reported the island had an average of 82 deaths a day in the two weeks before Maria hit Sept. 20. The average increased to 117 deaths a day through the rest of the month, but the rate then fell below usual in October.
"The truth is, that's not normal," said Jose Lopez Rodriguez, a demographer with the island's Demographic Register. "We saw a difference, and it was a significant difference."
The territory's government has said 55 people died during the hurricane or later as a direct result of the storm, which knocked out power across the island.
The overall daily death figures hint that the storm could have caused other, harder-to-detect fatalities as well, though officials at the government's forensic institute said they did not have evidence to attribute them to Maria. They also rejected some media reports that suggested hundreds of people had died as a direct result of the hurricane.
___
AP source: Jones threatens Goodell deal after Elliott ban
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has threatened to sue the NFL over a proposed contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell, a dispute apparently sparked by star running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Jones told the six owners on the compensation committee he had hired high-profile attorney David Boies and was prepared to sue if the group voted to extend Goodell's deal, the person told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no one has been authorized to reveal details.
Jones also has expressed disapproval with the structure and compensation in the contract extension, another person familiar with the proposed lawsuit says. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason.
The actions of Jones were first reported by The New York Times.
All 32 owners voted in May to extend Goodell's contract and authorized the compensation committee to work out the details. Goodell suspended Elliott in August after a yearlong NFL investigation. Prosecutors in Ohio declined to pursue the domestic violence case.
___
UN warns of massive famine if Yemen blockade isn't lifted
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Wednesday that unless the Saudi-led military coalition lifts its blockade on Yemen the war-torn nation will face "the largest famine the world has seen for many decades, with millions of victims."
Mark Lowcock told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council behind closed doors that there must be an immediate resumption of regular air flights to the cities of Aden and Sanaa by the United Nations and its humanitarian partners. He said there also has to be immediate access to all ports, especially for food, fuel, medicine and other essential supplies.
The coalition tightened its blockade in Yemen this week after a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels was intercepted near the Saudi capital — an act condemned by Lowcock and the Security Council.
The U.N. said aid agencies were given no prior notice of the Saudi decision to shut down all land, air and seaports in Yemen.
Lowcock said he told the council that "there will be famine in Yemen" unless five steps are taken immediately.
___
Minneapolis elects 2 black transgender City Council members
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minneapolis has elected two black transgender representatives to its City Council, adding to what advocacy groups have described as a banner election for transgender people in public office.
Andrea Jenkins easily won the race Tuesday night for an open seat in south Minneapolis, with roughly 73 percent of the vote. Jenkins, a 56-year-old poet and historian who transitioned in her 30s, spent years as a policy aide to two previous council members in the same ward.
Phillipe Cunningham's victory took longer because of Minneapolis' instant-runoff voting system. But by Wednesday afternoon, the city announced Cunningham — a 29-year old transgender man who had worked in the mayor's office — had unseated the seat's longtime incumbent and current council president, Barb Johnson.
Neither candidate made their gender identity a focal point of their campaigns. But Jenkins said their victories will "encourage young transgender people to keep on fighting, to keep on living, because we can be active and productive members of our community."
Their victories came as transgender candidates made history elsewhere, too. Danica Roem became the nation's first openly transgender state lawmaker by winning a Virginia Statehouse seat. Roem, a transgender woman, soundly defeated Bob Marshall, a longtime Republican delegate who sponsored legislation that would have restricted transgender bathroom use and who called himself the state's "chief homophobe."
Comments