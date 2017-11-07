Nation & World

Trump cast absentee ballot in New York, White House says

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:38 PM

WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday's municipal elections in his hometown of New York City.

Principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah confirms that Trump voted, but declines to say for whom he voted.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, an outspoken Trump critic, cruised to re-election over a disorganized field that included Republican Nicole Malliotakis and independent Bo Dietl, a former New York Police Department detective and Fox News personality who has been a vocal supporter of the president.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who faced scrutiny over his decision not to bring fraud charges against members of Trump's family, was uncontested on the ballot.

