FILE - In this May 29, 2013, file photo, Alberto Nisman, the prosecutor investigating the 1994 bombing of the Argentine-Israeli Mutual Association community center, talks to journalists in Buenos Aires, Argentina. An investigation by border police has concluded in 2017 that Nisman, the man who led the probe was murdered just days after accusing then-President Cristina Fernandez of covering up the role of Iranian officials in the 1994 bombing that killed 85 at a Jewish center. Natacha Pisarenko, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Correction: Argentina-Prosecutor Mystery Death story

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 11:44 AM

NEW YORK

In a story Nov. 7 about the death of Alberto Nisman, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Argentine President Mauricio Macri said the prosecutor had been murdered. The president's office initially confirmed a Spanish language translation of his remarks saying that. But the AP determined from a recording of the original English that he did not.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Argentine president says how prosecutor died is unclear

Argentine President Mauricio Macri says how prosecutor died in 2015 remains unclear

NEW YORK (AP) — Argentine President Mauricio Macri says it's still not clear how a crusading prosecutor died in 2015.

Macri says that it's vital for his country to clear up the politically charged case and determine how Alberto Nisman died and "who did it."

Macri's English-language comments Tuesday in New York follow a recent forensic report from a border police investigation that argues Nisman was accosted by two people in his apartment, drugged and then shot in the head.

Its conclusions were based on controversial new evidence and contradict previous findings that Nisman likely killed himself.

Nisman died four days after he formally accused then-President Cristina Fernandez of covering up Iranian officials' role in a 1994 bombing that killed 85 people at a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. Fernandez has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

