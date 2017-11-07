Arkansas court grants inmate's bid to halt execution

In this on Oct. 4, 2017, frame grab from video, Arkansas death row inmate Jack Greene appears before the state parole board at a prison in Varner, Ark. Greene is scheduled to die Nov. 9, 2017, but his lawyers are arguing that he is severely mentally ill and that, as a result of that, he sticks strands of tissue into his ears and nose to the point that they become bloody. KTHV via AP, Pool)