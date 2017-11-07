More Videos

    An armed robber on a bicycle rolled up to man who had just walked out of a Northwest Miami-Dade food market, demanded money and then shot him in the face, police said.

Nation & World

Man shot in the face during robbery, confrontation caught on camera

By Monty Davis

The Kansas City Star

November 07, 2017 10:56 AM

The Miami-Dade Police Department has released surveillance video showing a man shot in the face by another man who confronted him on a bicycle in Northwest Miami-Dade, Fla., Saturday.

The incident happened outside a food market, according to 7 News Miami.

Authorities believe there was a language barrier between the two and the victim didn’t understand he was being robbed, 7 News Miami reported.

The victim is in serious condition. The gunman remains at large.

Watch the video above to see the scene unfold.

