Syria, Iran vow to defend themselves amid regional tensions

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, meets with Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017. Syria's state-run news agency SANA said Assad and Velayati have vowed to defend their interests amid rising regional tensions. SANA via AP)