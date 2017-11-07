US Secretary of Defense James Mattis attends a press conference with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Finland, Monday Nov. 6, 2017. Heading into a week of meetings with Nordic countries and allies across Europe, Mattis must begin to articulate what has been a murky American policy on how the future of Syria unfolds.
US Secretary of Defense James Mattis attends a press conference with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Finland, Monday Nov. 6, 2017. Heading into a week of meetings with Nordic countries and allies across Europe, Mattis must begin to articulate what has been a murky American policy on how the future of Syria unfolds. Lehtikuva via AP Heikki Saukkomaa
US Secretary of Defense James Mattis attends a press conference with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Finland, Monday Nov. 6, 2017. Heading into a week of meetings with Nordic countries and allies across Europe, Mattis must begin to articulate what has been a murky American policy on how the future of Syria unfolds. Lehtikuva via AP Heikki Saukkomaa

Nation & World

Mattis on sharing with FBI: Must 'find out what's going on'

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 10:05 AM

BRUSSELS

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he has directed the Pentagon's watchdog to examine the circumstances of the Air Force's failure to report the Texas church shooter's domestic violence conviction to the FBI.

Mattis says we have to "find out what's going on."

Under Pentagon rules, convictions of military personnel in crimes like assault should be shared with the FBI for its National Criminal Information Center database. Devin Patrick Kelley, the gunman in Sunday's attack, was convicted of assault against his wife and stepson in an Air Force court-martial in 2012.

Mattis says the Pentagon must make certain it's got "the right direction." And he says he must "define what the problem is."

Mattis says: "If the problem is we didn't put something out, we'll correct that."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck 0:53

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck
Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car 0:45

Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car

View More Video