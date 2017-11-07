Participants at the World Climate Conference working in front of the depiction of a globe in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Participants at the World Climate Conference working in front of the depiction of a globe in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. dpa via AP Oliver Berg
Participants at the World Climate Conference working in front of the depiction of a globe in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. dpa via AP Oliver Berg

Nation & World

Syria indicates it will sign Paris climate accord

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:21 AM

BERLIN

A Syrian official says the war-ravaged country plans to sign the Paris climate accord. Until now, it had been the only United Nations member state not to have done so.

The move was announced Tuesday at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany. It means the United States would be the sole U.N. member country outside the deal if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to pull out.

The United States ratified the 2015 Paris Agreement — aimed at limiting global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) — before Trump took office.

A member of the Syrian delegation told fellow negotiators the accord would be signed "as soon as possible." The delegate's name and function wasn't immediately available.

Nicaragua acceded to the agreement last month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck 0:53

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck
Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car 0:45

Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car

View More Video